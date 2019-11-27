John Gee to host Christmas program

GALLIPOLIS — The John Gee Black Historical Center, located at 48 Pine Street, Gallipolis, will have its Christmas program Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

This year’s program was developed by Elaine Armstrong, noted black history speaker and keeper of black history memorabilia. She will be presenting an old-fashioned Christmas that supporters say will bring back “wonderful memories of Christmas plays and music in the black communities more than 50 years ago.”

According to a release from the John Gee Black Historical Center’s Bobette Braxton, “For many in the black communities, of Gallia County, there would be no Christmas unless you were at church at five o’clock Christmas morning wearing your new Christmas outfit and ready with your Christmas speech or part in the Christmas plays.”

The program seeks to relive such moments, said Braxton, when visitors attend the Dec. 14 event featuring Lorene Goggins of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Althea Howard and Sharon Anderson of Paint Creek Baptist Church and Armstrong, of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Morris Hogan will take families back to a time of no electronics with old-fashioned toys, said the release.

Paint Creek Baptist Church Pastor Christian Scott is anticipated to lead holiday favorites with Jennifer Griffin and the Providence Children’s Bell Choir.

Rev. Marlin Griffin is anticipated to share words behind the gospel of Christmas and birth of Jesus.

All are invited to celebrate “Christmas past and present.” Refreshments will be had after the program.

Washington Elementary students sit and listen to a lesson about local black history from the John Gee Black Historical Center’s Bobette Braxton earlier in the year. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0095.jpg Washington Elementary students sit and listen to a lesson about local black history from the John Gee Black Historical Center’s Bobette Braxton earlier in the year. File photo