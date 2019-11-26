‘The Nutcracker’ performances set by BalletMet

COLUMBUS — One of Central Ohio’s most beloved holiday traditions since 1974 – BalletMet’s The Nutcracker – will be presented from Dec. 13 to 28 at the historic Ohio Theatre, featuring at least one local dancer. Additionally, BalletMet has created a special one-hour version of The Nutracker entitled “My First Nutcracker” for young children and kids and adults with sensory sensitivity.

According to a press release on behalf of BalletMet, the tale of the imaginative Clara, the nutcracker who turns into a prince, the Mouse King and the Sugarplum Fairy, features a large cast including BalletMet’s professional dancers from both its companies – BalletMet and BalletMet 2, along with 190 students – the largest class of students ever to perform in Nutcracker from the BalletMet Academy. Each performance will have more than 122 characters onstage – including academy students in the roles of pages, party children, mice, and soldiers performing alongside BalletMet’s renowned professionals.

Participating in the production from Gallia County will be Abigail Cody of Patriot. She is the daughter of David and Lori Cody.

More than 30,000 people came to see BalletMet’s Nutcracker in 2018, according to the press release.

For those wishing to experience the show, the following performances are scheduled:

Friday, Dec., 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, noon, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, noon, 5:30 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 23, 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 24, noon; Thursday, Dec. 26 (My First Nutcracker), 11 a.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $93 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) and online at ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

Information submitted on behalf of BalletMet.

