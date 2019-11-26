Advice on cooking turkeys, from second graders

VINTON — With Thanksgiving on Thursday, cooks across Gallia County are deciding what will be served for dinner.

The main ingredient on many of those holiday menus is turkey. With most anything in life, you have to know what you’re doing and cooking a turkey is no different.

In honor of Thanksgiving, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune once again asked second graders at Vinton Elementary School to provide their turkey recipes to our readers. In a two-part series which ends in our Thanksgiving edition on Thursday, these students give their best advice on how to make the perfect bird.

Mr. Tenney’s second grade class

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at Piggly Wiggly. Mine weighs 40 pounds, it is going in the oven. The turkey is going to be in a pan. We cook it for about 20 minutes. Then we take the turkey out of the oven. We take the turkey out of the pan. We have a whole bunch of stuff we can choose and we usually eat pumpkin pie for dessert. Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Owen

There are many way steps to fix a turkey. I get my turkey in the woods. My turkey is 6 inches. I put my turkey in the oven for 10 minutes. Then I take it out of the oven and leave it out. I put mashed potatoes with my turkey. We had a great dinner for Thanksgiving. Alissa

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at the store. It was 35 pounds and it was as big as a pot. I am going to put my turkey in the oven for 55 minutes. Then take it out of the oven. Next, I put spices on it and then I fruit on it and mashed potatoes. Then we have a Happy Thanksgiving. Allie

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got it at the woods. It was their pound one. It goes in the stove for three hours. I take it out of the stove with gloves. I have apple sauce and a drink with it. Then you eat it. Have a great Thanksgiving. Briar

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey from the store. I think it is 12 or 13 or 14. We put it in the oven for 10 seconds. We take it out of the oven. We have ice cream. We have a fun Thanksgiving. Aiden

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at Save A lot. My turkey was 25.8. I am going to cook my turkey in the oven from 20 minutes. I am going to take it out of the oven and let it cool down. I am going to have with my turkey mashed potatoes, buns, butter, and gravy. I alos have pie and whipped cream. This is a great Thanksgiving. Lilly

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at a shop. My turkey weighed 4.7. I am cooking my turkey for 5 seconds. I will let it cool down. My dessert will be apple pie. I have fun. Andre

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at the farm. It weighs 70 pounds. How to cook a turkey is easy. All you got to do is find a turkey and kill it and bring it home. Then you put it in the oven for like 2 hours. Then you take it out of the oven. You can pick what you want to go with it. Donovyn

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got a turkey outside. It was 8 pounds. I cook it in the oven for 2 hours. After that I sprinkle some salt and pepper. I take it out and put it on the table. I have potato salad and egg omelets and pie. Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Hazel

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey from the woods. You have to put it in the oven for 20 or 30 minutes. You take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool down and eat it. My dessert is cake. We have a good dinner. Chase

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey in a store. It weighed 30 pounds. I cook it for 10 minutes. I take it out of the oven and cut it. I have to get some forks and knives. I got some mashed potatoes. Have a great Thanksgiving. Ariella

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at the store. It weighs 40 pounds. I will put it in the oven for 6 minutes. Then I will take it out of the oven and cool it off for a minute and then eat it. I will also have mashed potatoes and green beans. My dessert will be pie. We had fun! Isaiah

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at Piggly Wiggly. It was 5.8 lbs. You put it in the deep fryer for 18 minutes. Then you cut it up and put a little bit of salt and pepper. I also have a little bit of green bean and mashed potatoes. For dessert I have caramel apples. Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Kolton

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at Save a Lot. It is five pounds. I will put it in the oven and I will cook it for two minutes. I will take it out of the oven and cut it. I will have ice cream for dessert. We will have a nice Thanksgiving. Paytyn

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey from the forest. It is a very big turkey. It weighs 22 pounds. I cook it in the oven. I take it out of the oven then I put it on the table. I will have green beans. Then we will have fun. Harley

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at my house in the refrigerator. My turkey weighs 5,000 pounds. I cook my turkey on a pan and cook it for 5 to 4 minutes. Then we take it out of the oven and you cut it. Then I put it on a plate with some mashed potatoes and apple pie. On my apple pie there is some cool whip. We all have a Happy Thanksgiving. Natalie

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I got my turkey at the store. It is 20 pounds and it is really big too. I am going to put it in the oven for 5 hours. We take it out and cut it thin. I also eat corn bread and tacos. For dessert I eat some cake. We all have a Happy Thanksgiving. Adrian

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I would get a my turkey from the store. I’d buy a 5 or 6 pound turkey. I would bake it for an hour. I would make some ham and stuffing. Then I would eat it. We would have a great Thanksgiving. Sophia

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I would catch a turkey in the woods. He would me medium size. I would cook it in the oven until it is brown. I would make stuffing. I put it all on the table and wait on my family. We have a great Thanksgiving. Trevon

There are many steps to fix a turkey. I went to the woods and got a 100 pound turkey. I will shave the turkey and put it in the oven for 10 minutes. I will put salt on my turkey. I will bring it to the table and eat it. We will have a great Thanksgiving. Briggs

There are many steps to fix a turkey. First you have to hunt a turkey in the woods. I think it should be an 11 or 8 pound turkey. You have to cook your turkey in a microwave for 20 minutes. I am thinking we should have apple pie and mashed potatoes. Take the food to the living room and eat it with my family. we will have a great Thanksgiving. Benjamin

