City manager steps back

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene recently told the Gallipolis Daily Tribune that he will be stepping back from his role as the city’s lead executive official.

Among Greene’s administration’s legacy includes a nearly million dollar completion of the new Gallipolis waterfront and amphitheater along with a roughly $8.4 million addition of new waste water treatment facilities that serves Gallipolis and nearby townships as part of negotiations with county government. Greene has also overseen the restoration of the Gallipolis Bandstand in Gallipolis City Park as well as the Kerr Fountain Memorial along with electrical upgrades throughout the park.

Greene said he will be running for a position on the Gallia County Board of Commissioners and is anticipated to be on the Republican primary ticket this spring.

Acting City Manager is currently City Project Engineer Ted Lozier. During last city commission meeting during a first reading, Lozier was approved by a three to two vote to replace Greene. A second reading will come to a vote before the commission at a coming meeting on Dec. 3 in the Gallipolis Municipal Building. Lozier joined the city’s administration prior to its September meeting.

“The city’s been good to me and it’s been over five years,” said Greene. “We’ve come a long way. The budget is better and the equipment is better… They are a letter better shape now than when I first went in there. The biggest challenge was the budget and making ends meet and making sure the city had operating money. That’s the biggest challenge, making sure the funds are there. That was done through department heads making cuts and watching our money. That’s how we brought that back.”

“As far as success, I can give you probably a list of things I’m proud of. One, the budget is better than it was and the equipment is better than it was,” continued Greene. “Of course, we’ve had progress on the park front, the bandstand and Kerr. They were small projects and grants. I think the city is just in better shape than what it was.”

Greene started working for the city in the 1970s as a water meter reader before becoming a maintenance superintendent. He also served in the military during the Vietnam War as a combat engineer. Before returning to city work, Greene worked at the Kyger Creek Power Plant for 33 years. After the resignation of Randy Finney as the previous city manager, Greene was named interim city manager in October 2014 before being confirmed as city manager the following year.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will bring further updates to the city’s changing administration in another issue.

Dean Wright can be reached at 740-446-2342.

Outgoing Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene addresses the public during a past city commission meeting. To his right sits Gallipolis City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0555-1-.jpg Outgoing Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene addresses the public during a past city commission meeting. To his right sits Gallipolis City Clerk and Auditor Annette Landers. File photo