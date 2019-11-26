Posted on by

Gallia Soil, Water Conservation District 75th Awards


Farm Woman Award given to family of Jackie Graham.

Farm Woman Award given to family of Jackie Graham.


Cooperator of the Year, Mark and Mary Lisa Carter


Farm Woman Award given to family of Judy Burdell.


ODA Bicentennial Award, Woodward family.


2019 Affiliate members


Kindergarten Coloring Contest, first place Wynnie Luce.


Photo winner, Patricia Parsons.


First place agriculutural soil judging contest, River Valley High School team made of Ryan Weber, Michael Cicoff, Taylor Huck, Alex Wood and Kelsey Price.


First place urban soils judging contest, Gallia Academy High School team, Erin Pope and Grace Montgomery.


Big Tree winner, Manny Kemper


Distinguished Service Award, Eric Clary.


Beginning Farmer recognition, Chad Hollanbough.


Conservation Farm Family recognition, Junior, Barb, Paige and Manny Kemper.


