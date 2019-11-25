Task force, deputies seize drugs, guns

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released information pertaining to a search warrant that was executed on Van Zant Road in Cheshire Township, Monday, with one arrested.

Champlin stated that deputies and agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force served a warrant in the afternoon hours at a residence suspected of criminal activity. Deputies and agents seized quantities of suspected heroin and methamphetamine along with money and guns.

Arrested at the scene was Kyle Oxyer, 26, of Bidwell along with two other individuals who were detained at the scene as a result of the warrant. Further investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming pending consultation with Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren’s Office.

“The drugs that we seized today are the exact poisons that are destroying our families and taking our loved ones from us. We have all seen the pain and damage it causes in our community and it just has to stop. If you think you can set up shop and sell your drugs in Gallia County, you had better expect a knock, a very loud knock on your door,” said Champlin.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and is composed of individuals from the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Gallipolis and Middleport Police Departments.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-7.jpg