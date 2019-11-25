Gallia law enforcement to hold ‘hat drive’

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallipolis Police Department and area law enforcement will be conducting the 12th annual Hat Drive, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This year, as in the past, the police department will be joined in this fundraising effort by the Gallipolis Lions Club. In addition, this year, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Rio Grande Police Department will join Gallipolis Police Department in their attempt to serve the children of Gallia County.

The location of hat drives will be on State Route 7 at the intersection of Smithers Avenue (the Walmart Intersection), on Jackson Pike (County Road 35) at the intersection of Maple Drive (near Spring Valley Speedway), and in the Village of Rio Grande on Ohio 325 (beside McDonald’s). During this event, police officers and deputies will be in the roadways collecting donations in their uniform hats. This money will then be used by agencies and the Lions Club to purchase Christmas gifts for children in need throughout Gallia County.

The collaboration invites the community to come out and support “us as we try to make this holiday season special and provide gifts for children who may otherwise go without.”

If individuals would like to donate but will not be in the previously mentioned areas during the time of activities, stop by or mail donations to the Gallipolis Police Department at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, OH 45631 and mark the envelope “Hat Drive.”

“… I’m very thankful to have been a part of the hat drive since the very beginning,” previously said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin and former GPD officer. “In (past years), we’ve raised close to $70,000 in generous donations which we’ve been able to use to make Christmas special for many children throughout our county. To say that we are blessed to be part of the community that is so giving and so kind to help us help our friends and neighbors is an understatement.”

“It’s a good thing to give back and it helps families, and especially kids, see law enforcement in a positive light as we continue serving our communities,” said RGPD Police Chief Josh Davies previously.

“This is what the season is all about and it also makes (the officers feel good) about Christmas,” said Gallia Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Holcomb, previously. “We shop with help for the kids and have a party and it’s the best part of the season.”

This year the Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Rio Grande Police Department join the Gallipolis Police Department Hat Drive. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_12.9.GDT_HatCampaign.jpg This year the Gallia Sheriff’s Office and Rio Grande Police Department join the Gallipolis Police Department Hat Drive. File photo