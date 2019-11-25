‘Square One’ looks to end area domestic abuse, homelessness

GALLIPOLIS — Advocates fighting against the ever present problems of homelessness and domestic abuse gathered together for a meeting Monday to discuss ongoing efforts to create a new nonprofit organization looking to address these issues that would service Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties.

According to Square One Executive Director Ashley Durst, she and colleagues are looking to create a new shelter in the area that would serve the needs of the area’s homeless and abused by partnering with other civic-minded organizations. Ideally, once the nonprofit has obtained its 501(c)(3) tax status, Square One will provide a residential facility to area women and families struggling with trauma and homelessness. On predetermined days of the month, the organization would also seek to connect homeless men with area services and sheltering resources.

“We’re thinking of doing something we might call Case Management Mondays,” said Durst. “It would be open to anybody that might need some help, men as well.”

Durst said a primary focus of Square One would be to tackle the homeless issue in a “trauma-informed” fashion while seeking to help families heal. This could include cooking classes, life coaching, connecting clients with healthcare providers, social services, behavioral health professionals and more.

“This is the kind of thing we think we can’t have enough of in the area,” said Durst.

Individuals attending the meeting said they were not looking to compete with any area organizations providing services to the disenfranchised but that Square One would steadily focus on what services it could provide best as it learned from efforts.

Square One is currently reviewing funding resources and housing agreements with area property owners as it continues to reach out to potentially partner with similarly focused community agencies. Square One founders say they are seeking to potentially staff a residential facility with appropriately trained individuals 24 hours a day.

Individuals interested in gathering further information or assisting Square One’s efforts can contact 740-441-5809, email squareonegjm@gmail.com or contact the organization via its Facebook page.

Square One logo. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_SquareOne.jpg Square One logo.