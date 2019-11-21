The Christmas spirit

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The annual Christmas light display at Krodel Park opened Monday and will continue through Dec. 31.

The displays are “lit up” around the park and are reflecting sights of the season off the lake. The display, which is under the direction of the Main Street Point Pleasant organization, is free to the public though donations are accepted to support the light show. The displays are assembled by workers with the City of Point Pleasant with the city providing the electricty for the duration of the show. The display is open 5:30-9 p.m. each night.

Organizers have stated in the past, they open the display earlier to allow for those visiting family for Thanksgiving who cannot return for Christmas a chance to take in the display. Visiting Krodel Park at Christmas has become a family tradition for many in the area, say organizers.

Also, this year, members of the Mason County Career Center’s FFA chapter built a model of a gingerbread house for the show.

The building will be used for volunteers who are collecting donations during the light show. FFA instructor Sam Nibert said students in his Advanced Principals of Agriculture class partnered with the Agriculture Mechanics class to complete the project.

Like many programs at the career center, the project was completed by using a simulated workplace where everyone has a role — such as a foreman or safety manager.

“By using a simulated workplace, that gives the kids a chance to have ownership of their project,” Nibert said.

The project foreman for the gingerbread house was Kira Henderson, a third year FFA member, who said that the new building was her grandmother’s idea. The previous structure was falling apart, according to Henderson, and volunteers requested the FFA students, asking if they could build a new one. Henderson said the project took a few weeks to complete.

As the foreman, her job was to make sure all the decorations were together and ensure the size of the building was big enough and could fit a couple people inside.

The Mason County Career Center FFA Chapter President Crimson Cochran said it was nice to have the opportunity to do something for the community that was needed.

“Every one of these (members), including myself, put in every bit of effort they have to do things for their community,” Cochran said. “I’m really proud of my chapter.”

The chapter Vice President Clairy Keefer said the project brought the team together and made them excited for what the year has to offer.

Nibert said the project took knowledge from many trades at the center.

“There are several trades when you look at the vocational center,” Nibert said. “There was electrical, graphic design, drafting, and carpentry. That’s what the vocational center, or the career center, is about — trades.”

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the Main Street Point Pleasant organization is looking for volunteers to collect donations during the light shows. If you wish to volunteer, contact the Main Street Point Pleasant office, 304-675-3844.

Also, many of those in Gallipolis are counting down to the annual lighting ceremony for Gallipolis in Lights in Gallipolis City Park 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with reindeer, fireworks, reworked displays and a surprise, said GIL Events Organizer Shari Rocchi.

More on the opening night of Gallipolis in Lights in an upcoming edition.

Beth Sergent and Kayla Hawthorne contributed to this article.

Skating “near” the lake at Krodel Park during the annual Christmas light show going on now through Dec. 31. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Krodel-1.jpg Skating “near” the lake at Krodel Park during the annual Christmas light show going on now through Dec. 31. Beth Sergent | OVP Soldiers guard Fort Randolph at Krodel Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Krodel-2.jpg Soldiers guard Fort Randolph at Krodel Park. Beth Sergent | OVP

Krodel light show opens