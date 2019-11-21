‘Illumination of Hope’ Christmas tree lighting set

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Center for Cancer Care is kicking off the holiday season with an “Illumination of Hope” Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. inside the facility.

According to Holzer Health System, this event will provide individuals the opportunity to honor a special person during the holiday season.

The event is designed to raise money for the Holzer Center for Cancer Care Patient Donation fund, which is used to purchase gift cards for gas, food items, etc. for those cancer patients and their families who may need an extra hand during treatments. Donations in honor or in memory of an individual can be made at the Cancer Center. Information can also be obtained from Holzer’s FaceBook page.

This year’s personalized ornament will carry the name of the honoree and be placed on a Christmas tree that will remain in the Center’s healing garden throughout the holiday season. A reading of the names will recognize all the honorees during the special ceremony. Musical entertainment for those in attendance will be provided. To order an ornament, please call Amity Wamsley at 740-441-3572 or send information to info@holzer.org.

After the holiday season, these personalized ornaments may be picked up at the Cancer Resource Center in the Holzer Center for Cancer Care.

An open invitation is extended to anyone wishing to attend the ceremony. If you would like to honor a special person with an ornament, please submit the name and donation to the Cancer Center by Monday, Nov. 25, so that names can be included in the ceremony. For more information about the event, call 740-441-3572.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Tribune-2.jpg