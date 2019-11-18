Wreaths Across America returns to Tyn Rhos

THURMAN — Each December, on the third Saturday, on National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery and at over 1,200 cemeteries in all 50 states, lay wreaths on the graves of veterans with the mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

Patricia Filie has announced that Tyn Rhos Cemetery in Gallia County, will be the site of this program for the third year. The youth group from Simpson Chapel in Rio Grande will be assisting with the program. Keynote speaker is Cindy Parsons from Wounded Warrior Project, John Jackson and Ron Wroblewski are assisting with the laying of the wreaths.

“I was looking across the internet for something to get our youth group involved and I saw the Wreaths Across America program,” said Filie. “I thought it was something important we should get our kids involved to learn about veterans and honor them. Some of the veterans in the cemetery may not see anything placed on their graves all year round because they just don’t have someone who comes to them any more.”

Special music will be provided by Jenny Henchy. The group is again seeking donations to sponsor the 67 wreaths needed at $15 each. If you have a veteran buried at Tyn Rhos Cemetery, supporters ask the public to consider this sponsorship as a way to honor them, or sponsor a wreath for a veteran who may not have relatives in the area.

Deadline for donations is Nov. 26 and can be mailed to Patricia Filie c/o PO Box 123 in Rio Grande, Ohio 45674. You can also sponsor a wreath by going to the website www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. The group identification code is OH 0131 and the location code is OH TRRG, so your wreath goes to the right location.The honoring program will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Tyn Rhos Cemetery.

Inclement weather location for the program will be in the shelter house. Tyn Rhos is located just outside Rio Grande. Directions are to take Ohio 325 south out of Rio Grande for about five miles, then turn right on Centerpoint Road. Follow that to the stop sign and turn right onto Tyn Rhos Road. The church and cemetery and not far on that road. For questions or more information, contact Filie at 740-645-9762.

Filie said she would be open to expanding and helping others in the Gallia community if they wished to also embark in the Wreaths Across America program.

Visitors leave wreathes on the graves of deceased veterans in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_1152.jpg Visitors leave wreathes on the graves of deceased veterans in Tyn Rhos Cemetery. Dean Wright | OVP