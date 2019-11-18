Keep Your Fork race to be held Nov. 30

ROCKSPRINGS — Keep your fork, the best is yet to come.

The 18th annual Keep Your Fork 5K race held the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year in memory of Brandi Thomas will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning and ending at Meigs High School.

The race raises money for the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund which awards two scholarships each year to Meigs students who have been involved in cross country and/or track and field.

The race gets it’s name from the tale of the woman and the fork.

As the story goes, a young woman who was nearing death from a terminal illness had one final request of her rabbi.

The woman explained, ‘In all my years of attending church socials and dinners, I always remember that when the dishes of the main courses were being cleared, someone would inevitably lean over and say, “Keep your fork.” It was my favorite part because I knew that something better was coming…like velvety chocolate cake or deep-dish apple pie. Something wonderful, and with substance! So, I just want people to see me there in that casket with a fork in my hand and I want them to wonder, “What’s with the fork?” Then I want you to tell them: “Keep your fork… The best is yet to come.”

A fork is included in each of the registration packets as a reminder to the runners.

The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship fund was established in honor of Thomas, who died in 2002 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Thomas was a member of the Meigs cross country and track and field teams.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the Meigs High School parking lot, registration will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Participants of the race should plan on arriving 30 minutes early. Cost of registration is $20, make checks payable to “Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

Participants can pick up an entry form from either BCMR Publications of Gallipolis, Locker 219, Valley Lumber, or any Meigs Local building. Pre-registration can also be done online at www.rivercityrunners1.com, online registration requires an additional $1 processing fee.

T-shirts will be given to the first 150 entrants. Plaques will be given out to the top three male and top three female finishers, medals will be given to first place winners, and ribbons will be given to second through fifth place in age groups 6-13, 14-17, 18-22, 23-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over. The winner from the 14-17 age group will receive a special award.

Donations for this event are welcomed and appreciated. For those interested, send to: The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Farmers Bank and Savings Co., PO Box 626, Pomeroy, OH 45769.

For more information contact Mike Kennedy at 740-992-2158 (work); 740-992-7552 (home) or 740-357-2723 (cell).

Race held in memory of Brandi Thomas

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

