Meigs Grand Jury indicts 27

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on Nov. 14, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned 28 indictments against 27 individuals.

Those indicted include:

Kaitlyn Bailey, 24, of Coolville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (LSD), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Angela Barnhart, 36, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (6-Monoacetymorphine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jimmy Bond, Jr., 26, of The Plains, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps or WIC Program Benefits, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Rodney Byus, 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for three counts of Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), each a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Sabrina Estep, 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Bruce Grant, 41, of Zanesville, Ohio, was indicted for Abuse of a Corpse, a felony of the fifth degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Ianzoe Herman, 37, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Michael King, 28, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Terry Lambert, 27, of Langsville, Ohio was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. In a separate indictment, Lambert was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated these matters.

Christopher Meldau, 37, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps or WIC Program Benefits, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Joshua Partlow, 31, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Andrew Pauley, 36, of McArthur, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Clonazepam), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Michael Pethtel, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Ronnie Petrey, 34, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Shawn Price, 45, of Coolville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Tammy Quillen, 57, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Johnny Ratliff, 52, of Cheshire, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Joshua Simpson, 37, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for seven counts of Rape, each a felony of the first degree, and Sexual Battery, a felony of the third degree. Additionally, the Grand Jury returned a Sexually Violent Predator specification. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Alisha Small, 39, of Reedsville, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of Misuse of Credit Cards, each a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Crystal Tanner, 29, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for two counts of Illegal Use of Food Stamps or WIC Program Benefits, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Tommy Thompson, Jr., 34, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division Probation Department, the Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Jade Wallace, 27, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

David Westfall, 42, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jacob White, 34, of Shade, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (6-Monoacetymorphine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Richard White, Jr., 26, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for two counts of Felonious Assault, each a felony of the second degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

James Whiteman, 37, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Jacqueline Wilson, 31, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses committed before March 22, 2019 include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. Possible penalties for first and second degree felonies committed on or after March 22, 2019 include: felonies of the first degree- a minimum sentence of 3-11 years in prison with an indefinite maximum sentence of up to 16.5 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- a minimum sentence of 2-8 years in prison with an indefinite maximum sentence of up to 12 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.