Holzer nationally recognized

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System was recently recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Medical Association (AMA) as a leader in the national effort to get patient blood pressure rates under control and reduce the number of Americans who have heart attacks and strokes each year.

As part of the 2019 Target: BP Recognition Program, AHA and AMA celebrated Holzer as one of 1,183 physician practices and health systems recognized nationwide for their commitment to help patients improve blood pressure control.

According to a press release from Holzer, launched in 2015, Target: BP is a national initiative between the AHA and AMA aimed at addressing the growing burden of high blood pressure in the U.S. The initiative aims to help health care organizations improve blood pressure control rates through use of the AMA’s evidence-based M.A.P. quality improvement program, and recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control. This year’s Recognition Program recognized organizations representing 29.8 million adult patients, with more than 8 million patients diagnosed with hypertension, across 46 states and territories.

“Holzer has had great success over the last three years improving and addressing patients with high blood pressure. Receiving recognition as a Gold Practice of Distinction helps to solidify the efforts that we have made to improve the health of our patients,” said Matt Mossburg, director, Population Health Services, Holzer Health System.

According to the press release, there are 116 million U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, the nation’s number one risk factor for heart attack and stroke, and less than half have it controlled to target level. Many patients are unaware of the deadly consequences associated with high blood pressure and that it can be managed working in partnership with their physician to create and follow a treatment plan.

“Although we have the tools to treat high blood pressure, many patients face a variety of barriers that make it difficult to successfully manage the condition. That’s why the American Heart Association and American Medical Association created the Target: BP initiative—to bring patients and providers together to successfully get blood pressure under control,” said AMA President Patrice A. Harris, M.D., M.A. “We applaud the physicians who are already working hard to control their patients’ blood pressure, and we will continue to urge more physician practices, health systems and patients to join this effort to prioritize the rising risk of high blood pressure and improve health outcomes for patients across the nation.”

“Collaboration is key to managing high blood pressure,” said AHA President Robert Harrington, MD, FAHA. “When doctors, clinics, patients and organizations like the American Heart Association and American Medical Association are all working towards the same goal, we have the opportunity for great success. We are pleased to be a part of the success of so many practices – and so many patients – in reducing high blood pressure and improving health.”

Holzer Health System, along with all other practices and health systems being recognized, will be featured in upcoming Target: BP materials. This includes appearing on TargetBP.org, and acknowledged at AMA and AHA events throughout the year.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.

Pictured are Alice Luse, vice president of Community Health, American Heart Association, Columbus, and Vicky Brown, LPN, clinical application analyst, Population Health Management, Holzer Health System.