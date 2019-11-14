Columbus drug trafficker convicted

GALLIPOLIS — David S. Hansard, 36, of Columbus, was recently convicted in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court for Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine, both felonies of the first-degree.

Hansard waived his right to a jury trial and asked for a bench trial. Following his bench trial Judge Margaret Evans found him guilty on both counts, according to a press release from Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

Hansard is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. The state will be seeking the maximum prison term of 11-16.5 years, Holdren stated.

Cocaine reportedly discovered on Hansard.