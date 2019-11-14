Rio Simulation Center ribbon cutting set

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College is preparing for a ribbon cutting for the Rio Simulation Center on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

The ribbon cutting will publicly unveil what Rio supporters call the state-of-the-art learning center where Rio nursing, allied health, social work and other students have already been gaining real-world experiences in a controlled setting. According to Michelle Young, the simulation center specialist, this event will showcase the technology available to those attending Rio.

“We are so excited to have this wonderful space,” Young said. “This has been a dream come true. What was once a vision, is now a reality.”

Young said that the Rio Simulation Center now has a “hi-tech space” where students can become immersed in simulated patient scenarios that mimic real life. The learning space also provides a safe environment without causing harm to real patients.

“With the addition of the simulation center, we are able to expand our curriculum and teaching/learning strategies in ways that will better train our students for the expanding and evolving needs of the healthcare system,” Young said.

The Rio Simulation Center is funded by an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant. Groundbreaking for construction of the new center took place in April 2017. The center is located inside of the Davis Career Center on Rio’s main campus.

Dr. Bonnie Allen Smith, the nursing program director at the University of Rio Grande-Holzer School of Nursing is also “beyond thrilled” with the center, according to a press release from Rio.

“Nursing simulation activities provide an opportunity for student nurses to practice their response to clinical situations and then reflect on how they performed,” Smith said. “This is key to the development of the critical thinking and clinical judgment skills that nurses need in today’s complex healthcare environments.”

As part of their vision statement, the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College’s Simulation Center “integrates learning as an educational tool. All health science disciplines will utilize simulation in a multidisciplinary experience. Through this experience, future healthcare workers will be prepared to work as a cohesive team in providing safe, quality care to the patients.”

Dr. Donna Mitchell, dean of the College of Professional and Technical Studies, added that the center “provides allied health and nursing students the opportunity to experience situations and disease processes they may not encounter in the hospital in an actual clinical experience.”

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in Bob Evans Farm Hall located at 65 Bevo Francis Way. President Ryan Smith will welcome those in attendance. Remarks will also be made by John Carey, director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, and Mitchell. The ribbon cutting will take place in the lobby of Davis Career Center, followed by tours of the new simulation center, and refreshments.

For more information, please contact Young at myoung@rio.edu or 740-245-7444.

Nursing students practicing assessment skills with Nursing Anne Simulators in the Rio Simulation Center on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. The new center will be unveiled publicly Friday, November 22, 2019. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Rio-Sim-Center.jpg Nursing students practicing assessment skills with Nursing Anne Simulators in the Rio Simulation Center on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. The new center will be unveiled publicly Friday, November 22, 2019. Courtesy Photo | University of Rio Grande

