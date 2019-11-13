Our House readies holiday open house

GALLIPOLIS — The Our House museum of Gallipolis is preparing for its annual holiday open house event slated for Nov. 27, the night of the Gallipolis in Lights ceremony, with the museum looking to open its doors around 5 p.m.

Friends of Our House President Sara Sheets said the museum has been holding the event alongside the lighting ceremony of Gallipolis in Lights since its inception.

Docents and volunteers of the institution will be working to decorate every room in the theme and spirit of a Victorian Christmas. Sheets emphasized the facility would be dressed in fresh greenery among its holiday decor and that docents would be present throughout the building to answer questions about Gallipolis history and the history of the Our House tavern, itself. The museum is set to be lit by candlelight. Refreshments will also be available to visitors as part of the celebration.

The event is free and open to the public.

Mashell Brown with Pup and A Cup tea company has been present for the event in the past, giving out samples of tea and selling her wares as well. Sheets said Pup and A Cup will likely return to the Our House festivities.

The museum is a brick Federal-style tavern which dates to the 1819. It was originally owned by Henry Cushing and was known to cater to the community’s elite. It was considered a center of the town’s social life. The Our House Museum has become a center for Gallia County and Gallipolis history.

“A (Joel) Barlow was sent over (to France) representing Scioto Company,” said previous site manager Becky Pasquale. “He was sent there to bring people over here to open up a settlement. (Gallipolis) City Park is where they ended up. The (French) paid for all their property, but there was a gentleman over there. He was an Englishman, his name was (William) Playfair. He’s the one who stole (the French) money before Barlow could bring it back and give it to the Scioto Company so they could give it to the government, so they could actually sell the property. The French 500 paid twice for the same property.”

Our House is open by appointment for special events and educational tours. The ballroom is also available to rent. For more information, call 740-446-0586.

The Our House prepares for another holiday season. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_11.21-Tavern-3.jpg The Our House prepares for another holiday season. Courtesy photo

Event set for Nov. 27