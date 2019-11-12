Where fall and winter meet

Much of Ohio had its first snow of the season on Tuesday as fall marches into winter. Gallia had a light dusting with temperatures between the low 30s and upper 20s throughout the day. Wednesday weather is anticipated to be clearer but cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 23 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of Ohio had its first snow of the season on Tuesday as fall marches into winter. Gallia had a light dusting with temperatures between the low 30s and upper 20s throughout the day. Wednesday weather is anticipated to be clearer but cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 23 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_ParkSnow.jpg Much of Ohio had its first snow of the season on Tuesday as fall marches into winter. Gallia had a light dusting with temperatures between the low 30s and upper 20s throughout the day. Wednesday weather is anticipated to be clearer but cloudy with a high of 36 degrees and a low of 23 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Dean Wright | OVP