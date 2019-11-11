FFA members attend national convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Twelve members of the Gallipolis FFA recently traveled to Indianapolis, Ind. to attend the 92nd National FFA Convention.

Attending were Sydney Greenlee, Beau Johnson, Koren Truance, Dylan Brumfield, Trace Neal, Erin Pope, Lilly Rees, Alivia Lear, Makenna Caldwell, Josie Cremeans and Maddy Petro. They were joind by over 50,000 members who attended the national convention this year which took place Oct. 31 – Nov. 2.

On Thursday, the group attended the second general session where Adrian Schunk, the National FFA Eastern Region vice president, was the keynote speaker at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Wednesday evening, FFA members toured Hunter’s Honey Farm in Martinsville, Ind. where they observed the process of how honey is produced. Thursday morning, members visited the Indianapolis 500 Motor Speedway and had the opportunity to “kiss the bricks” and go inside the historic museum at the Speedway. FFA members also attended a career show where they were able to speak with college representatives and learn what was necessary to pursue a wide variety of careers in agriculture. Later that evening the group attended “The World’s Toughest Rodeo.”

Saturday was the American FFA Degree Ceremony. The American Degree is the highest degree awarded to an FFA member. This year, the Gallipolis FFA had two recipients of the degree – Jonas McCreedy and Jordan Johnson.

FFA members were accompanied by Jerrod Ferguson and Katherine Dixon, their advisors from Gallia Academy.

Information submitted by Madison Petro.

Pictured from left, FFA Advisor Katherine Dixon, Gallipolis FFA American Degree recipients Jonas McCreedy and Jordan Johnson and FFA Advisor Jerrod Ferguson. Gallipolis FFA members visit the Indianapolis 500.