Posted on by

Celebrating American veterans’ service


Camp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day.

Camp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day.


Dean Wright | OVP

American Legion Post 27 drives by in a military truck.


Dean Wright | OVP

Shriner cars zip by.


Dean Wright | OVP

One shriner high fives students as he passes.


Dean Wright | OVP

Shriners cruise by on their vintage firetruck.


Dean Wright | OVP

The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck rolls by.


Dean Wright | OVP

Gallia Academy Marching Band plays patriotic tunes.


Dean Wright | OVP

One vehicle displays vintage weapons from previous conflicts.


Dean Wright | OVP

South Gallia Marching Band and River Valley High School Marching Band team up.


Dean Wright | OVP

Firetrucks are a common sight along Gallipolis parade routes.


Dean Wright | OVP

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues lead the parade with the colors displayed.


Dean Wright | OVP

ODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy served as the day’s guest speaker and parade marshal.


Dean Wright | OVP

Camp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day.

American Legion Post 27 drives by in a military truck.

Shriner cars zip by.

One shriner high fives students as he passes.

Shriners cruise by on their vintage firetruck.

The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck rolls by.

Gallia Academy Marching Band plays patriotic tunes.

One vehicle displays vintage weapons from previous conflicts.

South Gallia Marching Band and River Valley High School Marching Band team up.

Firetrucks are a common sight along Gallipolis parade routes.

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues lead the parade with the colors displayed.

ODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy served as the day’s guest speaker and parade marshal.

Camp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0430.jpgCamp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day. Dean Wright | OVP

American Legion Post 27 drives by in a military truck.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0432.jpgAmerican Legion Post 27 drives by in a military truck. Dean Wright | OVP

Shriner cars zip by.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0435.jpgShriner cars zip by. Dean Wright | OVP

One shriner high fives students as he passes.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0438.jpgOne shriner high fives students as he passes. Dean Wright | OVP

Shriners cruise by on their vintage firetruck.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0441.jpgShriners cruise by on their vintage firetruck. Dean Wright | OVP

The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck rolls by.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0444.jpgThe Hillbilly Clan 7 truck rolls by. Dean Wright | OVP

Gallia Academy Marching Band plays patriotic tunes.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0448.jpgGallia Academy Marching Band plays patriotic tunes. Dean Wright | OVP

One vehicle displays vintage weapons from previous conflicts.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0449.jpgOne vehicle displays vintage weapons from previous conflicts. Dean Wright | OVP

South Gallia Marching Band and River Valley High School Marching Band team up.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0454.jpgSouth Gallia Marching Band and River Valley High School Marching Band team up. Dean Wright | OVP

Firetrucks are a common sight along Gallipolis parade routes.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0461.jpgFiretrucks are a common sight along Gallipolis parade routes. Dean Wright | OVP

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues lead the parade with the colors displayed.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0424.jpgVFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues lead the parade with the colors displayed. Dean Wright | OVP

ODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy served as the day’s guest speaker and parade marshal.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DSC_0427.jpgODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy served as the day’s guest speaker and parade marshal. Dean Wright | OVP