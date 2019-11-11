Celebrating American veterans’ service

Camp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day.
Dean Wright | OVP
American Legion Post 27 drives by in a military truck.
Dean Wright | OVP
Shriner cars zip by.
Dean Wright | OVP
One shriner high fives students as he passes.
Dean Wright | OVP
Shriners cruise by on their vintage firetruck.
Dean Wright | OVP
The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck rolls by.
Dean Wright | OVP
Gallia Academy Marching Band plays patriotic tunes.
Dean Wright | OVP
One vehicle displays vintage weapons from previous conflicts.
Dean Wright | OVP
South Gallia Marching Band and River Valley High School Marching Band team up.
Dean Wright | OVP
Firetrucks are a common sight along Gallipolis parade routes.
Dean Wright | OVP
VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues lead the parade with the colors displayed.
Dean Wright | OVP
ODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy served as the day’s guest speaker and parade marshal.
Dean Wright | OVP
