Celebrating American veterans’ service

Camp Cadot 126, Sons of Union Veterans, strides in front of the remaining parade participants in Galllipolis on Veterans Day.

American Legion Post 27 drives by in a military truck.

Shriner cars zip by.

One shriner high fives students as he passes.

Shriners cruise by on their vintage firetruck.

The Hillbilly Clan 7 truck rolls by.

Gallia Academy Marching Band plays patriotic tunes.

One vehicle displays vintage weapons from previous conflicts.

South Gallia Marching Band and River Valley High School Marching Band team up.

Firetrucks are a common sight along Gallipolis parade routes.

VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues lead the parade with the colors displayed.

ODVS Assistant Director Sean McCarthy served as the day’s guest speaker and parade marshal.