State awards equipment to fire departments

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry recently provided more than $100,000 in fire and EMS equipment to dozens of rural fire departments throughout Ohio, including in Gallia County.

“The state is proud to partner with rural fire departments to help ensure that they have the tools they need to carry out their first responder duties and protect the public,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Equipment was provided to more than 60 departments for free.”

In Gallia County the following departments received the following: Centerville Fire Department, one MARCS radio valued at $1,000 total; District Two Fire Department, two MARCS radios valued at $2,000 total; Springfield Township, two MARCS radios valued at $2,000 total.

Most of the equipment was acquired by the Division of Forestry through the U.S. Department of Defense Firefighter Property (FFP) program for the specific purpose of increasing the capacity of fire departments that serve rural areas in Ohio. The equipment was given to fire departments as part of a special equipment assignment day at Scioto Trail State Forest.

“The fire and EMS equipment program administered by the Ohio Division of Forestry allows us to help Ohio’s rural fire departments obtain important firefighting equipment that their budgets might not otherwise permit,” said Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Rural fire departments provide an outstanding service to their communities and the Ohio Division of Forestry supports their mission and is a proud partner of the fire service in Ohio.”

FFP items assigned to fire departments included generators, power tools, hand tools, advanced life support (ALS) equipment, first aid equipment, hose, nozzles, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) air packs. In addition to the FFP items, the Division of Forestry provided more than 50 surplus multi-agency radio communication system (MARCS) units to participating fire departments.

The Ohio Division of Forestry offers grants, equipment, wildfire prevention assistance, and other support programs to fire departments that are located within the division’s fire protection area. The Ohio Division of Forestry wildfire protection area includes eastern and southern Ohio, as well as the Maumee State Forest area in northwestern Ohio.

Information provided by ODNR.