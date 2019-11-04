Collecting for Operation Christmas Child

GALLIPOLIS — This month, French City Baptist Church in Gallipolis will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 – 25.

According to a press release from Operation Christmas Child, “Gallia County families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts of hope filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.”

This year, Gallia County-area residents will collect life changing shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children in need.

“Jesus said let the little children come to me,” said volunteer Pastor Mark Williams, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 10 years. “We want to reach the children so that they can come to Jesus.”

French City Baptist Church, located at 3554 State Route 160, Gallipolis, will accept donations for the project Monday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Nov. 24, each day from 1-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Southern Ohio Area Team Coordinator Sherie Klingaman at 740 395-6468, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

According to the press release, Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Submitted on behalf of Operation Christmas Child.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Tribune-1.jpg