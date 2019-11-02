Plans for Gallipolis Christmas Parade set

GALLIPOLIS — Plans for the annual Gallipolis Christmas Parade have been announced by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB).

The GCCVB has begun taking registrations for the event which takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. in downtown Gallipolis. The theme this year, “North Pole Fantasy” was voted on by the community.

According to a press release from the GCCVB, “In recognition of their dedication not only to the GCCVB, but our community 2019 Christmas Parade Marshal will be Holzer Health System.”

Registration forms can be picked up at the Gallia County CVB, 441 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To request a form, call 740-446-6882 or email info@visitgallia.com. Due to time constraints, the deadline to submit a registration form is Thursday, Nov. 14. Entries will not be accepted after this date. There is no cost to participate.

“We hope that everyone enjoys this year’s parade and would like to thank the Kiwanis Club for their time and dedication in lining up participants on the day of the parade. Be sure to check out our website for a list of events and activities scheduled throughout the holiday season in Gallipolis and Gallia County for locals and guests alike to enjoy,” Amanda Crouse, executive director of the GCCVB, said.

The inclement weather date is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. All participants will be notified if there is a change.

The press release further stated, “Be sure to mark your calendars for the 2019 Gallipolis City Park Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and the actual lighting will be at 7 p.m.

For a complete list of things to do and see, visit www.VisitGallia.com or contact the GCCVB at 740-446-6882.

Information submitted by the GCCVB.

