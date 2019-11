CHESHIRE — One male has walked away from the Gallia County Work Release in Cheshire and deputies are seeking him as of Friday night.

The male, James Raines, 41, is six feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Raines was being held at the Work Release Center for charge of driving under suspension.

Raines https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_Raines.jpg Raines