McCarthy to keynote Veterans Day event

GALLIPOLIS — The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be on Nov. 11 in Gallipolis, sponsored by the Gallia County Veterans Service Commission, and Deputy Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Affairs Sean McCarthy is anticipated to serve as its keynote speaker.

Participation in the parade is encouraged and open to all veterans, veteran service groups and community organizations. The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony is to honor military veterans and to demonstrate individual and community support for their service and sacrifice. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at the Gallipolis City Park, with the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Contact the Gallia County Veterans Service Office at 740-446-2005 no later than Nov. 8 to confirm participation in the parade.

According to a release provided by the Gallia Veterans Service Commission, McCarthy currently serves as assistant director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, a cabinet agency with more than 1,000 employees engaged in healthcare, education, and employment. Prior to this appointment, he served as general counsel for that department.

McCarthy was born in Springfield, during his father’s service as a marine in Vietnam. After many years of military service, the family returned to Ohio, where McCarthy attended high school. After graduating from Loyola University Chicago, he attended graduate school at the Ohio State University, and graduated from Capital University Law School.

Earlier in his career, McCarthy served as a judge in Franklin County Municipal Court and on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas; following his service in common pleas court, he was transferred to the list of retired judges and briefly served as a visiting judge. He began public life as an assistant prosecutor in Franklin County, prosecuting violent crimes and later serving as deputy director of the Drug Prosecution Unit.

Following 9/11, McCarthy volunteered for service in the Ohio Army National Guard. His service included multiple assignments in Ohio, mobilization to Mississippi and Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina, and deployment to Afghanistan with an infantry brigade. He left the Army as a major, and his personal awards include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal.

McCarthy remains active in his community, serving on multiple boards. He is a past president of the St. Charles Alumni Board and past president of the Joint Services Chapter (Ohio) of the Reserve Officers Association, and he currently serves on the Governor’s Council of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

He and his wife Theresa live on the east side of Columbus with their four children.

