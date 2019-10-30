Deputy-involved shooting investigated

ADDISON TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has confirmed that a Gallia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting (OIS) at approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in Addison Township.

Champlin stated that deputies were dispatched to a reported breaking and entering in progress in the 1800 block of State Route 7 North, near the Kanagua rest area. Once on scene, deputies located an open door and made contact with several individuals inside the residence where at least one shot was fired by an officer.

Several individuals that were located inside the residence were taken into custody and one individual was taken by EMS to Holzer Medical Center where they are currently listed in stable condition. None of the officers on scene were injured as a result of the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called in to investigate the incident and as standard protocol, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

