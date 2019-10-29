Halloween events calendar

(Editor’s note: Trick-or-treat in the city of Gallipolis has already taken place, having occurred last week on Oct. 24.)

Thursday, Oct. 31

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande will hold its Halloween Block Party 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building. East College Avenue from Central Avenue to North College along with Lake Drive, Linwood and Center Streets will be all closed to vehicles. A petting zoo is anticipated to be featured, a corn pit, barrel train rides, food and drinks, candy and more.

GALLIPOLIS — The Artisan Shoppe in Gallipolis is slated to hold a Halloween Contest at 5 p.m, Oct. 31.

ADDISON — Addison Freewill Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30-7 p.m.

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Commission sets trick-or-treat for the unincorporated, outlying areas of the county which this year is set for 5:30-7 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Trick-or-treat in the City of Point Pleasant, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party sponsored by Get to the Point WV, 6-8 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church gymnasium. Several merchants will be inside giving out treats as well as have games open and ready for play throughout the full two on hours of the event. Free refreshments, hot dogs and popcorn, will be available to those who attend and Blue Moves will be providing live musical entertainment. The costume contest will still be held at 7 p.m. and will be judged by the Sanderson Sisters. The winners from each category will be awarded a prize. To round out the event, a meet and greet with the Sanderson Sisters will take place directly after the block party at 8 p.m. at Trinity UMC. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own cameras to get pictures with the sisters.

Saturday, Nov. 2

GALLIA COUNTY — Trick-or-treat for Gallia County has been postponed with a rain date in place. Based upon the predicted rain and severe weather, trick-or-treat for Gallia County is being postponed until Saturday, Nov. 2 and will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

