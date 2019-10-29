County trick-or-treat postponed

GALLIA COUNTY — Trick-or-treat for Gallia County has been postponed with a rain date in place.

According to a press release from the office of Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, based upon the predicted rain and severe weather, trick-or-treat for Gallia County is being postponed until Saturday, Nov. 2 and will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“We are aware of several additional events going on throughout Gallia County including school fall festivals and we have been in communications with school officials in an attempt to make these times as accommodating as possible and still allow for our youth to have an enjoyable and safe experience,” stated the release.

