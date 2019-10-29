Wilson named new EMS director

GALLIPOLIS — Keith Wilson was named the new director of Gallia County EMS last Thursday after Gallia Commissioners accepted the retiring resignation of former director Larry Boyer.

Boyer had served as director for over 15 years.

Wilson previously served as the EMS deputy director and the Gallia 911 Communications Center’s deputy director. He will remain in his role as the the 911 deputy director while focusing the bulk of his county duties on EMS operations.

“It all started back with the Gallipolis Police Department with their cadet program at the time,” said Wilson of his career in emergency response services. “It was a ride-along program. I started doing that around 1979. I was a sophomore in high school. In ‘81 I attended the police academy and got a commission as an officer. I had that commission until 2007 and somewhere in the mid-90s, I attended fire academy and was a basic firefighter. I went to the EMT class that was put on here locally. I had firefighter training and EMT training and was dispatching for the police department and EMS part-time. One of those I had multiple jobs in the day.”

“In 1992, I started with the county as an EMS dispatcher and I started with the city as a part-time. That flipped probably in 1995. I went full-time dispatch with the city and par-time with the county,” said Wilson. “Then I had the opportunity to come out here in 1998 with the center as we absorbed (dispatching) so it was all in one building. So, I dispatched from 1998 until about 2011. Then in 2011 I became the deputy director here…Then in in May of 2018, they put me on as the deputy director of EMS.”

Wilson is a lifelong Gallipolis resident.

“I enjoy (public service) and the work. I enjoy serving the citizens of Gallia County and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Wilson. “It’s another step through a long line of disciplines.”

Dean Wright can be reachd at 740-446-2342.

Keith Wilson https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_10281915302.jpg Keith Wilson