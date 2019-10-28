Halloween events calendar

(Editor’s note: Trick-or-treat in the city of Gallipolis has already taken place, having occurred last week on Oct. 24.)

Thursday, Oct. 31

GALLIA COUNTY — Trick-or-treat in Gallia County, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande will hold its Halloween Block Party 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building. East College Avenue from Central Avenue to North College along with Lake Drive, Linwood and Center Streets will be all closed to vehicles. A petting zoo is anticipated to be featured, a corn pit, barrel train rides, food and drinks, candy and more.

GALLIPOLIS — The Artisan Shoppe in Gallipolis is slated to hold a Halloween Contest at 5 p.m, Oct. 31.

ADDISON — Addison Freewill Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30-7 p.m.

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Commission sets trick-or-treat for the unincorporated, outlying areas of the county which this year is set for 5:30-7 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Trick-or-treat in the City of Point Pleasant, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party sponsored by Get to the Point WV, 6-8 p.m. on Main Street following Point Pleasant’s trick-or-treat. Free admission. Free candy, hot dogs, popcorn, games, costume contest, spooky maze. Musical performance by Blue Moves. At 7 p.m., the Sanderson Sisters, from the popular Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” will be judging the costume contest which will will be held on the Point Pleasant Post Office’s steps. The winners from each category will be awarded a prize. Once the sun sets on the block party, the movie “Halloweentown” will be playing from 7:30-9:10 p.m. To round out the event, a meet and greet with the Sanderson Sisters at Solid Rock Studios will take place directly after the block party at 8 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own cameras to get pictures.

(To report more trick-or-treat events for free publication consideration, email information to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com.)