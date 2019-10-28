Unemployment declines locally

OHIO VALLEY — Unemployment rates declined in both Meigs and Gallia counties in September.

Meigs County saw a drop to 6.2 percent unemployment in September, down from 7.0 percent in both July and August.

Gallia County’s unemployment rate fell from 5.6 percent in August to 5.3 percent in September.

Statewide, Monroe County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.9 percent, followed by Meigs at 6.2 and Adams, Jefferson and Trumbull counties at 6.1 percent. Gallia County is tied for 14th with Athens County.

The lowest unemployment rate in the state was in Mercer County with a rate of 2.8 percent, followed by Putnam County at 3.0 percent, Auglaize and Wyandot counties at 3.1 percent and Holmes County at 3.2 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in September 2019, up from 4.1 percent in August. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 1,500 over the month, from a revised 5,592,700 in August to 5,591,200 in September 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 243,000, up 5,000 from 238,000 in August. The number of unemployed has decreased by 20,000 in the past 12 months from 263,000. The September unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in September 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 3.5 percent, down from 3.7 percent in August, and down from 3.7 percent in September 2018.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 1,500 over the month, from a revised 5,592,700 in August to 5,591,200 in September, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Goods-producing industries, at 926,600, lost 3,000 jobs from August as losses in construction (-1,700) and manufacturing (-1,400) exceeded gains in mining and logging (+100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,885,300, added 4,400 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+2,400), trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,900), other services (+1,000), and financial activities (+800) outpaced losses in educational and health services (-1,000), professional and business services (-600), and information (-100). Government employment, at 779,300, decreased 2,900 with losses in state (-1,800), federal (-600), and local (-500) government.

From September 2018 to September 2019, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 23,100. Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 5,500. Manufacturing added 1,800 jobs in nondurable goods (+1,700) and durable goods (+100). Construction lost 7,600 jobs while mining and logging employment increased 300. Private service-providing industries added 31,100 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+14,100), educational and health services (+12,300), professional and business services (+3,900), other services (+1,600), and financial activities (+1,000) surpassed losses in information (-1,000) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-800). Government employment decreased 2,500 as losses in local (-2,500) and state (-1,000) government outpaced gains in federal government (+1,000).

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.