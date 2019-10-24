GPD investigates reported vehicular assault attempt

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Department is investigating a report of an individual driving their car into Gallipolis City Park, Tuesday, attempting to hit another individual as part of a dispute.

“We got a call around 3 p.m.,” said Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer,” of someone trying to run over someone at the park. An officer got down there. Someone had taken a van and gone through the park bench off State Street and attempted to hit somebody. We talked to witnesses and a victim and we’ve submitted a case to the (Gallia Prosecutor’s Office) for review, so we’re still under investigation.”

Boyer said police believe that the event may have been instigated by a dispute between the two individuals.