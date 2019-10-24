Hunting, haunting and hungry for sweets

Gallipolis held its annual Trick-or-Treat event Thursday evening with thousands walking the streets in search of sweets and snacks in celebration of the Halloween season. The rest of the county will hold its annual candy hunt, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Gallipolis held its annual Trick-or-Treat event Thursday evening with thousands walking the streets in search of sweets and snacks in celebration of the Halloween season. The rest of the county will hold its annual candy hunt, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_DSC_0313.jpg Gallipolis held its annual Trick-or-Treat event Thursday evening with thousands walking the streets in search of sweets and snacks in celebration of the Halloween season. The rest of the county will hold its annual candy hunt, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dean Wright | OVP