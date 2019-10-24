Grant to benefit local camp

COLUMBUS — ServeOhio, along with their partners AEP Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service, announce grant awards to support community service projects organized for Make A Difference Day on Oct. 26, including a grant to benefit a popular Gallia destination.

Cheshire Baptist Church, Cheshire, has been awarded a $2,000 grant. With the money, 200 volunteers will revitalize the Evans Christian Outfitters camp by making improvements at the lake, shelter house, hiking trails, sports area, outdoor fireplace, and landscaping.

According to a ServeOhio representative, “The Evans Christian Outfitters is owned, operated and maintained by The Friends of Camp Asbury, Inc. This non-profit organization depends upon volunteers for the success and continuation of the camp. The facility has great value to Gallia County. During a recent stay at the camp, members of the Cheshire Baptist Church identified some opportunities for improvement, which is what the grant was used for.”

Make A Difference Day is the largest national day of community service, where hundreds of Ohioans plan service projects each year involving corporations, communities, nonprofit organizations and individual volunteers.

The ServeOhio project grants will support local projects throughout Ohio that commit to bringing volunteers together to create or improve community assets or infrastructure such as parks, schools, senior centers, community gardens or low-income homes. The various projects involve a broad spectrum of community participants, include collaborative partnerships, and benefit entire communities around Ohio.

“We know hundreds of Ohioans provide service to their neighbors every day, but we are especially proud to support them during the largest national day of community service,” says ServeOhio Executive Director William Hall. “We believe there’s no better way to make a lasting impact in local communities than by participating in service projects and volunteering.”

ServeOhio awards these grants with support from their partners AEP Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service. Each grant totals between $500 and $2,000, for a total of $18,682.

In addition to Cheshire Baptist Church, these are the 2019 Make A Difference Day project grant recipients:

Muslim Family Services of Ohio, Columbus – 120 volunteers will assemble and package 150 blankets for individuals and families in need in central Ohio.

Turning Point/Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women, Marion – 20 volunteers will participate in a fall cleanup at a domestic violence shelter. Volunteers will remove debris, clean up the pet kennel, rake leaves, and place recycling bins around the facility.

Junction Coalition, Toledo – 200 volunteers will participate in a cleanup day for community beautification and blight elimination.

The University Church, Toledo – 35 volunteers will motivate students at Reynolds Elementary by painting inspirational messages on bathroom doors in the school. Additionally, volunteers will repaint a map of the U.S. on the school’s playground.

Rising Appalachia, Millfield – 32 volunteers will perform a general cleanup at the Hocking River between Nelsonville and Athens and clear strainers and obstructions that create significant hazards on the river.

City of Kettering, Kettering – 200 volunteers will assist low-moderate income households with yard maintenance. Additionally, volunteers will distribute starter emergency kits and other information to 350 homes within the neighborhood.

Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, Dayton – 440 volunteers of all ages will work at various sites throughout the MetroParks to help clean up the parks and prepare for the winter season.

Human Relations Council, Dayton – 10 volunteers will paint a mural and perform a community cleanup to help lift community morale in the City of Dayton.

Parma City School District, Parma – 80 volunteers will add asphalt stenciling, games, maps, and other educational content to the playgrounds of 8 elementary schools in Parma City School District.

Village of Lakemore, Lakemore – 20 volunteers will install 133 address signs on homes with no address posted which will ultimately help first responders find these homes in emergency situations.

EN-RICH-MENT, Canton – 50 volunteers will secure the neighborhood community garden for the fall by picking and bagging vegetables and constructing a storage bin to hold tools and equipment.

Nationally, for over 20 years, millions of volunteers from around the world have united for Make a Difference Day in a common mission to improve the lives of others.

ServeOhio, Ohio’s Governor-appointed commission on service and volunteerism, strengthens Ohio communities through AmeriCorps and volunteer engagement. Through programs and initiatives funded and supported by ServeOhio, thousands of Ohioans of all ages engage in and are recognized for their service. Interested participants may learn more about ServeOhio at www.serveohio.org, or on Facebook and Twitter.

Information for this article submitted on behalf of ServeOhio.

