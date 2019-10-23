Drug Take-Back Event Saturday

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery along with Holzer Health System and the Gallia Sheriff’s Office are partnering to recognize National Drug Take Back Day.

The event is slated for Saturday at the Holzer Medical Center on Jackson Pike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items accepted over the course of that time include outdated and unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and sharps. Health and safety information will be available as well refreshments and door prizes. For more information, call 740-446-5901.

Both the Gallia Sheriff’s Office on the first floor of the Gallia Courthouse and the Gallipolis Police Department in the Gallipolis Justice Center also have bins where unused and expired medications can be disposed.

October is also recognized as Medication Abuse Awareness Month. CPR in the past has recommended that patients lock up prescription medication when there are young people in the home. They should never share prescription drugs with someone for whom they are not prescribed. The proper disposal of drugs can also prevent abuse. Area pharmacists have recommended that drugs be disposed in unused coffee grounds or cat liter or any other way to make consuming the drugs as undesirable as possible. Patients are also encouraged to not flush their drugs down a toilet or sink in order to prevent water contamination.

According to takebackday.dea.gov, “9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs in 2018. The (2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health) study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

