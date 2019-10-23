Trick-or-treat, Halloween events calendar

(Editor’s Note: Trick-or-treat in the City of Gallipolis takes place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The county has announced the date and times for trick-or-treat in Gallia County to be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Below are some trick-or-treat and Halloween events happening around the tri-county area.)

Thursday, Oct. 24

GALLIPOLIS — Trick-or-treat in the City of Gallipolis, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — Elizabeth Chapel hosts Trunk ‘N Treat, 5:30 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — The Wolf 93.1 will hold a Trick-or-Treat After Party in City Park, 6:30 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Bank hosting trick-or-treat outside its main office on Third Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge will also hold its trick-or-treat at 5:30 p.m.

POMEROY — Pomeroy’s annual Treat Street will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will include costume judging at 7:30 p.m. in O’Brien Park just off Court Street. In addition, new for 2019 will the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Halloween Parade in Pomeroy. Lineup for the parade will be at 5 p.m. in the employee parking lot of the Farmers Bank Corporate Building (corner of Main Street and Butternut Avenue). The parade, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will then travel up Main Street, ending at the parking lot at the baseball fields. The parade is open to all members of the community to participate including businesses, clubs, sports teams, and civic groups. The theme is kid-friendly in nature so participants are advised against extreme costumes which would be too frightening for kids.

POMEROY — The Haunted House Experience returns for its 5th annual event. The event will be presented at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on Oct. 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31. General admission is $5 per person, per trip.

Saturday, Oct. 26

GALLIPOLIS — Trunk-or-treat, Hampton Inn, 444 Upper River Road, costumes, special guest, face painting, live music, candy, from 4-6 p.m. Family fun. Rain or shine.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fort Randolph’s Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. This is the only time in the year when the fort is open to public during evening hours. As with many events at Fort Randolph, this event is free of charge, but donations to the fort are welcomed and appreciated. The event is put on each year by the Fort Randolph Committee. Visitors of the fort will be able to explore the grounds, seeing re-enactors busy with various activities. Food, such as beans, will be cooked on an open flame and other snacks will be available as well.

Thursday, Oct. 31

GALLIA COUNTY — Trick-or-treat in Gallia County, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

RIO GRANDE — Rio Grande will hold its Halloween Block Party 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building. East College Avenue from Central Avenue to North College along with Lake Drive, Linwood and Center Streets will be all closed to vehicles. A petting zoo is anticipated to be featured, a corn pit, barrel train rides, food and drinks, candy and more.

GALLIPOLIS — The Artisan Shoppe in Gallipolis is slated to hold a Halloween Contest at 5 p.m, Oct. 31.

ADDISON — Addison Freewill Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30-7 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Trick-or-treat in the City of Point Pleasant, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant Halloween Block Party sponsored by Get to the Point WV, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Main Street, free admission with free food, candy, games, costume contest, live music, screening of “Halloweentown” and more.

(To report more trick-or-treat events for possible free publication, email information to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com.)