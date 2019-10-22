‘Elvis’ concert this Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — Elvis is coming to town this weekend and only a very limited amount of tickets remain available for purchase.

According to the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, only four VIP tickets and just a few general reserved seats remain available for purchase.

Reserved ticket seats, which are the first seven rows of the auditorium, are $50 a piece. General ticket seats cost $35 and are for the bottom and upper tier of the auditorium.

“Elvis,” also known in his everyday life as Dwight Icenhower, will be performing live at the Paul and Lillian Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Patrons are not permitted to bring in their own food and/or drink.

All tickets must be pre-purchased at the river museum as there will be no ticket sales at the door. All proceeds from this event will be going towards the river museum.

Icenhower is a well known name around this area as he grew up in Pomeroy and has a large local fan base.

According to Icenhower’s Facebook page, he began his Elvis career by singing karaoke at a local fair when he was just 16 years old. Now, he is one of the very few Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) that have made a full-time career out of keeping the legend alive.

Icenhower performs four-five shows weekly. Though he was born four years after Elvis passed away, Icenhower has studied every move that Elvis made and has mastered the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s eras of Elvis’ career. He has performed all over the United States as well as in England, Brazil, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Mexico and has toured Japan several times.

For more information on the upcoming event or to purchase tickets, call the river museum at 304-674-0144.

Dwight Icenhower also known as “Elvis” will be performing this weekend. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_Elvis2.jpg Dwight Icenhower also known as “Elvis” will be performing this weekend. Courtesy

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

