Trick-or-treat, Halloween events

GALLIA COUNTY — The county has announced the date and times for trick-or-treat in Gallia County to be Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Gallipolis has announced its candy hunts to be slated for this Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Rio Grande will hold its Halloween Block Party Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Village Municipal Building. East College Avenue from Central Avenue to North College along with Lake Drive, Linwood and Center Streets will be all closed to vehicles. A petting zoo is anticipated to be featured, a corn pit, barrel train rides, food and drinks, candy and more.

Holzer Medical Center will host its annual Treat Street, today (Tuesday, Oct. 22) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gallia Junior Fairgrounds.

The Artisan Shoppe in Gallipolis is slated to hold a Halloween Contest at 5 p.m, Oct. 31. Elizabeth Chapel will hold a Trunk ‘N Treat on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Wolf 93.1 will hold a Trick-or-Treat After Party in City Park, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Bank will also hold Trick-or-Treat outside its main office on Third Avenue, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge will also hold its Trick-or-Treat at 5:30 p.m.

Parents will want to make sure children are dressed appropriately, says area law enforcement. Children should wear things that aren’t going to snag or tear or trip them, reflective clothing is best. Keep an eye on children when they are walking around streets. Never send them out in groups that aren’t supervised by adults. Always inspect where they are going. Make sure the areas that children are trick-or-treating in are friendly and that people are participating as some may not be handing out candy. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and bags for greater visibility. Think twice before using simulated guns, knives an swords. If props are to be used, be certain they do not appear authentic and are soft and flexible to avoid injury.

Individuals who don’t participate should not have their porch light on or answer the door during candy giveaway hours. According to area police most people who are participating will be obvious. Either they will be on the porch or their lights will be on or a door open. Police say responsibility comes back to parents and how they supervise their children. Drivers should be cautious in congested areas because children may not be thinking about traffic safety so much as the fun of the activity. Law enforcement in the past has touched upon the importance of parents checking a child’s candy before allowing them to consume sweets. Tampered packaging should always be suspected as potentially dangerous to a child’s health.

Consider using a flashlight to see and be seen by others. Stay in a group, walk slowly and communicate where one is going. Only visit well-known neighborhoods. Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk on farthest edge of roadway facing traffic. Cross streets at corners with well-marked crossways. Never cut across yards or use alleys. Never enter a stranger’s car for a treat. Don’t assume right-of-way. Motorists may have trouble seeing treaters. Just because one car stops does not mean others will. Notify law enforcement immediately of suspicious behavior.

(To report more trick-or-treat events for possible free publication, email information to gdtnews@aimmediamidwest.com.)

