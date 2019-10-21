Free concert offered by acclaimed saxophonist

GALLIPOLIS — Japanese saxophonist Misato Hanawa and her pianist Naoko Mizugaki will perform at the historic Ariel Opera House on October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted with all proceeds going to help bring more musicians from around the world to West Virginia and Ohio.

Taking the classical saxophone to new heights, Hanawa has won prizes and acclaim in her native Japan and Europe. Ever eager to expand the appeal of the saxophone, she frequently premieres new works by current composers, as well as lesser known works by established composers.

As a cultural ambassador, she loves performing for audiences unfamiliar with both the classical saxophone and Japan. She previously performed in the U.S. as part of Project: Sound’s inaugural “Home” tour, which brought elite performers and composers from Japan, China, Korea, and the United States to West Virginia and Ohio.

Supporters say she regularly wows audiences with her tone and technique. Because of her international profile, musicianship, and ambassadorship, she brings different parts of the community together through the best in classical music concerts.

Project: Sound is a 501(c)3 that brings elite Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and American musicians to places traditionally underserved by the arts.