Holzer Wound Care Center opens

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System supporters and guests attended the opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the system’s new Holzer Wound Care Center on its Gallipolis Campus off Jackson Pike, Monday.

Holzer Health System Chief CEO Dr. Michael Canady welcomed visitors.

“This is a long day in coming and we’ve been working for the better part of two years with Healogics to get this project off the ground,” said Canady. “We knew we had the market for more and better wound care in Gallipolis and our program was successful in Jackson so we knew we’d have a successful one here.”

Dr. Glenn Fisher, medical director of the wound care center, was invited by Canady to make a few comments about the construction project.

“This from a physician’s standpoint, professionally and personally, is a highlight,” said Fisher. “We got into wound care at Holzer not quite seven years ago. Seven years this November, we opened in Jackson. I remember being one of the first docs there to see patients. I remember being unbelievably nervous. I knew we’d been trained well. Healogics does a great job of training docs when they go down to Jacksonville for a week. You just never know what’s coming in…We got into it and saw our first patient and another one and another one and we’re seven years down the road… Short story, we needed to do it. We needed this kind of a facility here for the patients who can’t walk or drive or ride or however or for whatever reason can’t get five to 10 minutes down the road without it being an undue tax on their ability. We have state-of-the-art equipment. We have the training and are up-to-date with all of our staff.”

Matt Owens, Healogics area vice president of operations, was asked to speak next.

“It’s not always easy to find physicians solely dedicated to wound care the way Dr. Fisher is,” said Owens. “It’s an honor for him to have a facility like this and an honor for us to work with somebody like him.”

Holzer’s center consists of two Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO) Therapy Chambers, as well as specially trained professionals available to assist patients with their wound care needs. To provide this service, Holzer Health System partnered with Healogics, Inc., a national leader in wound care treatment centers.

According to a press release from Holzer, “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an essential part of chronic wound treatment plans. This type of medical treatment increases the amount of oxygen in the patient’s blood, allowing oxygen to pass more easily through the plasma into wounds. In the chamber, the patient is surrounded with 100 percent oxygen at higher than normal atmospheric pressure. Throughout the treatment, the patient is supervised by a specially-trained physician and monitored by a technician. While a patient is located in the chamber, there is the opportunity to watch television or listen to music. In addition, the technician can be available to speak to the patient through the conveniently located phone available on the chamber to answer any questions, or to provide conversation during the treatment.”

Holzer Health System supporters and employees cut a ribbon in front of the system's new Holzer Wound Care Center on the Gallipolis campus off Jackson Pike.

Holzer Wound Care Center opens