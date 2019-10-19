Celebrating Campbell’s contribution

The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration Committee recently presented an award to Marianne Campbell, pictured at center, for her many years of dedicated service to the group and its annual event. Pictured along with Campbell, at far left, is Glenn Miller and Andrew Gilmore, both from the committee. The Emancipation Proclamation has been celebrated and observed in Gallia County continuously since 1863 and is reported to be one of the longest continuous running celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States.

The Emancipation Proclamation Celebration Committee recently presented an award to Marianne Campbell, pictured at center, for her many years of dedicated service to the group and its annual event. Pictured along with Campbell, at far left, is Glenn Miller and Andrew Gilmore, at far right, both from the committee. The Emancipation Proclamation has been celebrated and observed in Gallia County continuously since 1863 and is reported to be one of the longest continuous running celebrations of the Emancipation Proclamation in the United States.