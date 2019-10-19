Art on display

MIDDLEPORT — Local talent was on display during the recent Art in the Village fall art show held at the Riverbend Arts Council in Middleport.

“The event was a complete success, showcasing entries from artists in all levels of experience, in photography and art,” said Wendi Miller, who is one of the event organizers.

Taking Best of Show honors for the show were Jennifer Harrison for photography with her photo of “Mr. Toad” and Peggy Crane in art for her sculpture of “Demo Derby.” Photography Reserve Best of Show was Joani Powers and Art Reserve Best of Show was Barb Ables. People Choice was awarded to Jessica Ashley.

In photography, first place winners were: Sharon Dean, Peggy Crane, Jennifer Harrison, Joani Powers, Jazahera Moore, Angela Petrie, Abigail Carter, with Reserve Best of Show to Joani Powers, Best of Show to Jennifer Harrison.

In art, winning pieces were entered by Jessica Ashley, Barb Ables, Becky DeLong, Soon Dong Kim, Bob Ball, Eric Cranston, Abigail Carter, Brandy Roush, Peggy Crane, Jim Hudson, Chuck Lukowski, Halo Rife, Jasina Will, Blake Hudson, Ruby Lechler, Regina Maynard, Jazahera Moore, Emma Leachman, Brett Lines, and John Lechler.

Think Outside the Box winners were 1st place team: Halo, Phoebe and Olivia Rife; 2nd place team: Lily and Jennifer Laurentz; and 3rd place team: the Mohler Family.

New this year was the LEGO Challenge. First place in the LEGO Challenge was Rowan Elkins, with Phoebe Rife in second place.

Art in the Village participants included: Eric Cranston, Peggy Crane, Joani Powers, Pat Parsons, Harlee Whitlatch, Ruby Lechler, Becky DeLong, Rayna Sauters, Karen Werry, Abigail Carter, Crockett Roush, Sharon Dean, Jennifer Harrison, John Lechler, Phoebe Rife, Olivia Rife, Halo Rife, Vanessa Folmer, Tom Ball, Jazahera Moore, Noah Patterson, Regina Maynard, Angela Petrie, Emma Leachman, Jessica Hall, JoAnn Robinson, Mary Wide, Rachel Lawhon, James Hudson, Blake Hudson, Barb Ables, Lillian Roush, Brandy Roush, Jessica Ashley, Bob Ball, Soon Dong Kim, Chuck Lukowski, Tori Brewster, Brett Kimes, Jasina Will, Eli Lukowski, Nicholas Browning, Isaac Lukowski, Bailey Brewer, the Rife family, Alli Dodson, Aiden Dodson, Jamitha Dodson, Kimberly Willford, Bryant Mohler, Rush Mohler, Brandy Roush family and Ashlee Enslen.

Corporate Sponsors of the 2019 Art in the Village included Farmers Bank and Savings Company, Home National Bank, Mark Porter, Snouffer’s Fire, Safety and Security, Karr Farms, and the Vaughan Agency. Additionally, Alyssa Webb donated pumpkins for children to paint, and passes to Porter’s Pumpkin Patch/Jada’s Corn Maze prizes.

Several paintings were among the items on display during the annual Art in the Village event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-1.jpg Several paintings were among the items on display during the annual Art in the Village event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Ten-year old Rowan Elkins took first place in the first LEGO Challenge contest. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-2.jpg Ten-year old Rowan Elkins took first place in the first LEGO Challenge contest. Tina Richards | Courtesy photo Jennifer Harrison (left) and Peggy Crane were named Best of Show for photography and art, respectively. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-3.jpg Jennifer Harrison (left) and Peggy Crane were named Best of Show for photography and art, respectively. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Paintings on display during the annual Art in the Village event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-4.jpg Paintings on display during the annual Art in the Village event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The event showcased local talent. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-5.jpg The event showcased local talent. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel “Lady M” was among the entries in the “Think Outside the Box” contest at Art in the Village. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-6.jpg “Lady M” was among the entries in the “Think Outside the Box” contest at Art in the Village. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The event provides a forum for local artists. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-7.jpg The event provides a forum for local artists. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel This entry by Chuck Lukowski was titled “Boy in Thought”. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-8.jpg This entry by Chuck Lukowski was titled “Boy in Thought”. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Taking in the pieces at the annual Art in the Village event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-9.jpg Taking in the pieces at the annual Art in the Village event. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Students at Meigs Intermediate School used plastic cups, water bottles, shrinky-dinks and sharpies to create their own “glass sculptures” fill of organic shapes and bright colors. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-10.jpg Students at Meigs Intermediate School used plastic cups, water bottles, shrinky-dinks and sharpies to create their own “glass sculptures” fill of organic shapes and bright colors. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Numerous photos were on display during Art in the Village. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-11.jpg Numerous photos were on display during Art in the Village. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Best of Show photo of “Mr. Toad” was entered by Jennifer Harrison. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_10.20-Art-12.jpg The Best of Show photo of “Mr. Toad” was entered by Jennifer Harrison. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Art in the Village showcases local talent

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.