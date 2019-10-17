MOVC to celebrate 25th anniversary

POINT PLEASANT — Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) has been in operation for 25 years and this coming Monday a celebration is to be held to commemorate this achievement.

The celebration event will take place from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the MOVC campus located at One John Marshall Way in Point Pleasant. There will be various sorts of refreshments as well as giveaways throughout the afternoon.

To kick off the event, remarks will be given by Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, MOVC Advisory Board President John Sang and Michael J. Farrell, a former member of Marshall’s Board of Governors and interim president of the university, who was instrumental in getting an addition to the center established.

MOVC provides undergraduate and graduate courses to the Ohio Valley area. Each semester, students can choose from more than 50 courses that can fulfill undergraduate general education requirements, as well as upper-class requirements for a bachelor’s degree.

In 1994, area high schools implemented Marshall University classes for students. After six years of instructors teaching within the area high schools, MOVC finally welcomed students to its own building along Sandhill Road. Students from Wahama High School, Point Pleasant High School, Mason County Career Center and Hannan High School can take certain programs for dual credit before they even enter a university.

MOVC offers a variety of undergraduate courses in academic areas such as Art, Biology, Business, Chemistry, Communications, Economics, Education, English, Finance, Foreign Languages, Geography, History, Integrated Science, Management Information Systems, Mathematics, Management, Marketing, Music, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Social Studies, and Radiology for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Also, select graduate courses are offered in academic areas such as Elementary Education, Leadership Studies, Secondary Education, and Special Education.

University students can complete three bachelor’s degrees including a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, a Bachelor’s of Social Work, and a Regents Bachelor’s of Arts at the MOVC. Also, they can complete a Master’s Program in Nursing Education, and obtain Master’s degrees to be a Family Nurse Practitioner and Nursing Administrator.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

