Holzer Wound Care Center ribbon cutting set

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System announces the addition of Holzer Wound Care Center® to the Gallipolis campus at 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio.

A ribbon cutting and open house will be held for the new facility on Monday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its location of 248 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio. This Center is the second for the health system, with the first one opening in 2012 at the Jackson Medical Center location on Burlington Road, Jackson, Ohio.

Holzer’s Center consists of two Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO) Therapy Chambers, as well as specially trained professionals available to assist patients with their wound care needs. To provide this service, Holzer Health System partnered with Healogics, Inc., a national leader in wound care treatment centers.

According to a press release from Holzer, “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an essential part of chronic wound treatment plans. This type of medical treatment increases the amount of oxygen in the patient’s blood, allowing oxygen to pass more easily through the plasma into wounds. In the chamber, the patient is surrounded with 100 percent oxygen at higher than normal atmospheric pressure. Throughout the treatment, the patient is supervised by a specially-trained physician and monitored by a technician.

While a patient is located in the chamber, there is the opportunity to watch television or listen to music. In addition, the technician can be available to speak to the patient through the conveniently located phone available on the chamber to answer any questions, or to provide conversation during the treatment.”

“We are very excited to offer this service for our communities,” stated Rachel Kearns, director of Holzer Wound Care Center®. “Holzer continues to expand our services to continually offer state-of-the-art treatments. Patients who have had to travel for these treatments will be able to receive them locally.”

According to the press release “Holzer Wound Care Center ® is staffed with a unique team of doctors, nurses, and therapists, all dedicated to healing chronic wounds. The causes of wounds are complex, and our team offers expertise in all areas needed to handle your wound circumstances.”

“Patients who suffer from chronic wounds will benefit greatly from this type of medical treatment,” stated Glenn Fisher, MD, medical director for Holzer Wound Care Center®. “Patients who suffer from diabetes and other diseases which impede wound healing can be referred to our center, or even refer themselves to be evaluated as to their potential need for treatment in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chambers.”

Holzer Wound Care Center ® offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

For more information on the Center, or any other services available through Holzer Health System, please call (740) 446-5700 or visit www.holzer.org.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.

Pictured is the groundbreaking for the Holzer Wound Care Center® held back in April. The ribbon cutting and open house is set for this Monday at the facility on Jackson Pike in Gallipolis.