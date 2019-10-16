‘Our Town’ documentary seeks stories

GALLIPOLIS — With the announcement that WOUB would be utilizing Gallipolis as the subject in its upcoming “Our Town” documentary, area residents are being asked to bring photos, home videos, items and historical documents to help the filmmakers in their project.

Bossard Memorial Library will play host to WOUB Filmmaker Evan Shaw on Oct. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. with area residents invited to share their stories, no appointment needed. WOUB says it will not keep any items shared at the event. Items will be returned after being digitally scanned or after a time can be arranged to shoot video of the item.

“We really want to hear from the people who live in Gallipolis and call the Gallia County town home,” said Shaw in a statement on the library’s website. “These are the people who have photos or items that have been passed down from generation to generation. Some of these accounts and family treasures are things you can’t find in a library, and they are the kinds of items that really get at the heart and soul of a community.”

The “Our Town: Gallipolis” documentary is slated for a free screening in March 2020.

Shaw is a 13-time Emmy-Award winner and a southeastern Ohio native. Previously highlighted communities in the Our Town series include Lancaster, Pomeroy, Nelsonville, Jackson, Athens, and Morgan County. Shaw started his research work in Gallipolis last spring and is excited about the seventh episode of the series.

As an administrative unit of the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University, WOUB Public Media is a non-profit, community-supported multimedia organization which provides public online and broadcast services, along with non-broadcast educational services and student professional development. As affiliates of NPR and PBS, WOUB serves 55 counties throughout the Appalachian areas of southeastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky with its broadcast signals. WOUB Radio’s FM Network has transmitters in Athens, Chillicothe, Ironton, Zanesville and Cambridge, while WOUB AM serves the immediate Athens area. WOUB TV is made up of six television channels (WOUB HD, WOUB Classic, WOUB World, WOUB Create, WOUB Ohio and WOUB Kids) which are broadcast from two transmitters.

Through its support of public service, teaching, research and administrative missions, along with its local content and programming, WOUB seeks to enrich, enhance and expand the lives and horizons of the people in the Appalachian communities it serves, as well as Ohio University faculty, staff and students.

Gallipolis, this year, been recognized for a pair of accolades, the first, when Ohio Magazine announced it would feature Gallipolis as one of five communities as part of its annual Ohio’s Best Hometown issue, and the second being the announcement that WOUB would feature it as part of its “Our Town” Emmy award-winning series. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_BestHometownPhotoGallipolis-1-.jpg Gallipolis, this year, been recognized for a pair of accolades, the first, when Ohio Magazine announced it would feature Gallipolis as one of five communities as part of its annual Ohio’s Best Hometown issue, and the second being the announcement that WOUB would feature it as part of its “Our Town” Emmy award-winning series. File photo