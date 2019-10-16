Fort Randolph’s Harvest Fest set for Oct. 26

POINT PLEASANT — Halloween season is in full swing and one way to celebrate this month is to visit Fort Randolph on its special open date.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-8 p.m., Fort Randolph’s gates will be open for its annual Harvest Fest and Tales in the Tavern. This is the only time in the year when the fort is open to public during evening hours. As with many events at Fort Randolph, this event is free of charge, but donations to the fort are welcomed and appreciated. The event is put on each year by the Fort Randolph Committee.

Visitors of the fort will be able to explore the grounds, seeing re-enactors busy with various activities. Food, such as beans, will be cooked on an open flame and other snacks will be available as well.

Tales in the Tavern will take place from 7-8 p.m. Fort Randolph Committee Member Ed Cromley shared the stories will be more of a thrilling nature than a scary one, punching a surprise twist at the end. Many of the stories will be set in the colonial era. All of the stories will be suitable for children as this event is all-around family friendly.

Friends of the fort will be telling the majority of the tales, also, if an individual has an applicable tale to share, they are welcome to offer their story as suggestion to committee members. The stories must be family oriented and can either be set in the colonial era or of a generic time setting.

The fort will have a special open date again this year on Saturday, Dec. 7, when Christmas on the Frontier will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission into the fort this day will be free.

Fort Randolph’s regular open season is from mid-May following the Siege of Fort Randolph until Labor Day weekend.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

