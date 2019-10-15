Celebrating the road to recovery

GALLIPOLIS — Holzer Health System joined the National Rehabilitation Awareness Foundation, sponsor of National Rehabilitation Awareness Celebration, and more than 6,500 facilities nationwide in observing the occasion in September.

This year marked the 28th anniversary of Holzer’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit in Gallipolis, Ohio. Over this time, Holzer Inpatient Rehab has had over 18,600 patients.

“We have touched the lives of everyone in this region,” shared Daniel Black, MD, medical director, Holzer Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.

National Rehabilitation Awareness week is designed to promote the value of rehabilitation; highlight the capabilities of people with disabilities; salute the professionals who provide service to people with disabilities; and increase awareness of the value and impact of rehabilitation. The Inpatient Rehab recognized the week with its annual Rehab Reunion. Former rehab patients and members of the community were invited for lunch, live entertainment, and door prizes. As part of the celebration, Holzer Inpatient Rehab Unit staff selected Chelsea Bowers and Stephanie Snyder as the Inpatient Rehab Employees of the Year.

Bowers joined Holzer in August of 2016 and is an Occupational Therapist on the Inpatient Rehab Unit. When asked about the best part of being on the Rehab team, she replied, “I love working on the Holzer Inpatient Rehab Team not only because of the support we give to each other daily, but because we challenge each other to be better. We are a team that continues to encourage growth in our professions.”

In 1992, Snyder started working as a Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant (LPTA) for Holzer Clinic where she remained until 1995. In 1998, she began working at Holzer Home Health – Meigs location and then transition to Veterans Memorial Hospital until 2002, when she returned to the Gallipolis Campus and worked as a LPTA in outpatient, acute, Holzer Senior Care Center and Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit until 2006. She returned to the Inpatient Rehab Unit in 2010, where she is now one of the senior LPTA staff members and the Safety Chairman. She is a two-time recipient of the Holzer Legacy Award. When asked about the best part of working on the Holzer Inpatient Rehab unit she replied, “I love being a part of work family that truly cares for patients. Our goal is to recover the patient to optimal functionality and return the individual home if possible. We are fortunate spend a lot of time with our patients and develop lifelong relationships with many.”

In addition, a Patient of the Year was chosen at the annual Rehab Reunion. This year’s recipient was John Wellington, who was a patient on the Inpatient Rehab Unit in April/May of 2019. Wellington suffered from a brain bleed and received his rehab care at Holzer. When asked about his experience, he stated, “They treated me like a king. The staff gets you up and moving and I want to thank them for everything they did for me. I’m back to doing all the things I did before my inpatient stay.”

Holzer staff remarked, “Mr. Wellington is a survivor. He is a strong, hardworking individual who never gave up. We are so proud of how he recovered and honored to name him our Holzer Inpatient Rehab Patient of the Year.”

Rehabilitation is a medical specialty that helps restore those who are affected by a potentially disabling disease or traumatic injury to good health and functional, productive lives, in addition to minimize physical or cognitive disabilities. It often centers on an interdisciplinary team approach to care by physiatrists (physicians specializing in rehabilitation); physical, occupational, respiratory and recreational therapists; speech and language pathologists; rehabilitation nurses; and other professionals who work with patients to restore the greatest level of function or independence. The rehab team helps individuals overcome obstacles and accomplish normal tasks of daily living.

Most Americans will require at least one rehabilitation service at some point in their lives. Rehabilitation is individualized so that each patient can progress at his or her own ability level. Statistics show that medical rehabilitation improves lives and saves money. For every $1 spent on rehab care, it is estimated that $11 are saved on long-term disability costs. People participating in rehabilitation programs can regain productivity and return to work, school and independent living.

The Holzer Gallipolis Medical Center Inpatient Rehab is located on the Fifth Floor of the hospital at 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, and has provided services since 1991. The primary purpose of the Rehab Unit is to assist patients and their families with the transition from an acute hospital setting to home. Patients participate in a comprehensive rehab program consisting of at least three hours of therapy a day, five days a week.

“Our mission at the Holzer Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit is: We will provide the highest quality rehabilitation services to restore each patient to his/her maximum level of independence at home and in the community,” stated Nikki Roe, MA, CCC-S, rogram director, Inpatient Rehab Unit.

“Our team at Holzer Inpatient Rehab genuinely cares about our patients,” shared Dr. Black. “I have been blessed to be a part of this team for 28 years. It’s been an honor to serve our communities this many years with so many good people.” Dr. Black recognized the Unit’s Therapy Team for the outstanding service they provide for the patients each and every day.

Holzer’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit is Accredited by CARF International 2018-2021. This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality. Further, an organization accredited for three years clearly indicates that present conditions represent an established pattern of total operations that is likely to be maintained or improved in the foreseeable future.

The Unit features a remodeled therapy area and LiteGait® equipment, the only one available in the area. The LiteGait® is an innovative gait-training device that enhances our services during the recovery process. Appropriate for use with a wide range of impairments, LiteGait® provides proper posture, reduces weight-bearing, eliminates the risk and fear of falling, and helps coordinate lower-extremity movement. Its unique harness design not only permits unilateral or bilateral support that allows progression of the weight-bearing load from non to full weight-bearing, but it also frees the therapist to observe gait patterns and make manual corrections in limb placement, weight shift and step timing.

For more information, call 740-446-5902 or email info@holzer.org.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.

John Wellington, center, was chosen Holzer Inpatient Rehabilitation Patient of the Year. He is shown with several Inpatient Rehab staff who were a part of his recovery at Holzer. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_Re-1.jpg John Wellington, center, was chosen Holzer Inpatient Rehabilitation Patient of the Year. He is shown with several Inpatient Rehab staff who were a part of his recovery at Holzer. Holzer | Courtesy Shown is the Holzer Inpatient Rehab Unit Therapy Staff. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_R2.jpg Shown is the Holzer Inpatient Rehab Unit Therapy Staff. Holzer | Courtesy Shown pictured is Dr. Daniel Black, medical director, Holzer Inpatient Rehab, with Holzer Inpatient Rehab Unit Employees of the Year, Chelsea Bowers, left, and Stephanie Snyder. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_R3.jpg Shown pictured is Dr. Daniel Black, medical director, Holzer Inpatient Rehab, with Holzer Inpatient Rehab Unit Employees of the Year, Chelsea Bowers, left, and Stephanie Snyder. Holzer | Courtesy

Annual Rehab Reunion held