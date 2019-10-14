Rio closes Lyne Center, report of carbon monoxide

RIO GRANDE — The Rio Grande Fire Department reported to an emergency call around 11 a.m. at the Lyne Center of the Rio Grande Community College and University of Rio Grande, Monday, which resulted in the building’s closure.

According to RGFD Fire Chief Tim Hemmerick, reportedly a carbon monoxide leak was noted within the building. The building was evacuated with no injuries. Two people complained about being lightheaded and left the scene. Reportedly, a hot water heater unit may not have been “drafting” correctly, said the chief.

“We brought in the right people to track it down and the school is going to take it from there,” said the chief.

“We had some issues in the mechanical room at the Lyne Center, so out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building until we are certain it’s safe for students and staff,” said University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College President Ryan Smith.

