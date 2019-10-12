Farm festivities in Gallia

Workers work beneath the sorghum demonstration barn on the Bob Evans Farm during the 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival which began on Friday and continues throughout the weekend. The event traditionally draws thousands to celebrate agriculture, food and Appalachian culture. More photos from opening day inside this edition and online at www.mydailytribune.com.

Dean Wright | OVP