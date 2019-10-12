Heath screening event Tuesday

GALLIPOLIS — This October, Holzer is proud to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each of Holzer’s locations that provide mammograms will be giving a free tote to each mammogram patient in October. In addition, Holzer Center for Cancer Care will be providing a Health Screening Event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Skin Screenings, Breast Exams and Education, Bone Density Testing, and Blood Pressure Checks will be available during the event. Refreshments and tours of the facility will also be available.

Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. About one in eight women born today in the United States will be diagnosed breast cancer at some point. The good news is that many women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. If you are a woman age 40, talk with your doctor about starting your annual screening mammograms. It’s important to discuss your risk for breast cancer, especially if a close family member of yours had breast or ovarian cancer. Your doctor can help you decide when and how often to get mammograms.

For more information or for additional information on cancer awareness or services, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER. For more information on Tuesday’s event, call 740-446-3572.

Information submitted by Holzer Health System.